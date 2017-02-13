‘Share the love’ with IHN

XENIA — Community members are being asked to “share the love” this Valentine’s Day by helping Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN) reach their fundraising goal for its homeless shelter in Xenia.

Recently, IHN Schneider House of Hope received a $10,000 donation with the condition that IHN try to match that amount with a special fundraiser.

Hence, “Share the Love,” which is happening right now and ends a week after Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 28.

As of Feb. 8, IHN had raised $670.

Rev. Bill Mallernee, executive director at IHN, hopes the fundraiser will be a good boost to the start of 2017.

“We want to encourage those who care for Greene County’s displaced families to open their hearts as well as their pocketbooks,” Mallernee said.

Mallernee added that IHN is grateful for community support not just on Valentine’s Day, but also on any other day of the year.

A combined $20,000 would go far at IHN. The money would be used to provide shelter and meals, training, transportation, and case work for client families.

Schneider House hosted 37 families for regular and extended stays last year, and according to Mallernee, the 2017 pace promises similar — and very likely higher — family service needs.

According to 2016 IHN statistics, the 37 families served included 53 children under 16. By the end of the year, 23 families had moved into their own homes, 8 families moved in with families and friends, and three were in shelter. While in the shelter, 11 clients found jobs and four started their GEDs. And in 2,427 days, 18,942 meals were served.

“Every dollar and every donation helps in the effort to help alleviate the misfortunes of families in need. IHN is hoping that community members will help promote this fundraising challenge through their churches, businesses, friendship circles, and families,” Mallernee said.

Contributions can be made by clicking “donate” on the IHN Facebook page, by visiting the website and making a secure donation through PayPal, or by sending a check marked “Share the Love” to Interfaith Hospitality Network, 124 S. Detroit St., Xenia, Ohio 45385.

Greene County News

Greene County News Report compiled by Anna Bolton.

