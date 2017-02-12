FCS opening kindergarten registration

Submitted photo

Fairborn City Schools kindergarten registration begins March 6, 7, 8. Parents or guardians must bring: birth certificate, immunization records, custody paperwork, if applicable, and proof of residency. Screening appointments available March 6, 7, 8 by appointment. Call the Wright campus at 937-879-0600 or the district’s main campus at 937-878-8668 to schedule a screening.