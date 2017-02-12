Scholarships available for engineering-related fields

Greene County News

FAIRBORN — Applications are now available for a number of scholarships supported by the Society of American Military Engineers Kittyhawk Post.

The Kittyhawk Post grants scholarships annually to encourage students in the Post’s region (Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky) to pursue careers in fields related to the Society’s mission (engineering, architecture, construction, facilities management and environmental management/science).

The program is designed to cover all levels of post-high school education to include baccalaureate, and graduate degrees. The number and value of scholarships awarded may vary from year to year, thanks in part to donations from many of the Posts Sustaining (private industry) members. Grants are unrestricted, and they are usually offered at $1,000 to $1,500.

Scholarships are open to all qualifying local students whose applications are received by the April 12 deadline. The Barnes and sustaining member scholarships are intended to assist college students through their junior year, and entering freshmen in fields related to the Society’s mission (engineering, architecture, construction, facilities management and environmental management/science).

The Curtis scholarship is designed to aid students with at least one year of full-time work experience who are returning to school to pursue an advanced engineering degree, an advanced architecture degree or to make a career change into these fields.

Detailed descriptions for these scholarships, as well as application forms and procedures, can be found on the Post’s website at http://bit.ly/2i6NnFf or by contacting the Education Committee Chairs:

– Lt. Col. Thomas Kolber (ret) at Tom.Kolber@woopert.com, 937-438-9738;

– Nadja Turek at Nadja.Turek@woolpert.com, 937-531-1287.

The Society of American Military Engineers, the premier professional military engineering association in the United States, unites architecture, engineering, construction (A/E/C), facility management and environmental entities and individuals in the public and private sectors to prepare for, and overcome, natural and man-made disasters, and to improve security at home and abroad.

The Kittyhawk Post, based out of Fairborn holds monthly programs at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Learn more at http://samekittyhawkpost.org/.

Story courtesy of the Society of American Military Engineers.

