MRT moves forward with projects

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP ─ The Mad River Township Board of Trustees gave the final go-ahead on Monday to two projects in the township.

In a 3-0 vote, township trustees approved proceeding with the expansion of the township’s Safe and Sound Program to those seniors and shut-ins residing in Hustead and an area of Green Township that is serviced by the Hustead Fire and EMS Departments. Township Trustee President Kathy Estep told residents attending the Jan. 6 township meeting that the county prosecutor had reviewed the plans to expand the program and gave his approval.

“Hopefully, we will have the program up and running in Hustead and a part of Green Township very soon. The protocols of the present program and expanded program are much alike, and the Green Township Trustees will probably give final approval of this program plan this week,” Estep said.

Estep pointed out that the aging population in both Mad River and Green Townships has existed for several years. However, there is a growing population of township residents approaching their senior years who would benefit from this free service.

According to Estep, township residents enrolling in the Safe and Sound Program will be required to complete and submit a medical history form, an emergency contact form and a liability waiver form to the Hustead EMS Department. Currently, the program provides two options: a daily check-in service and a lockbox option. Residents enrolled in the daily check-in program must have a key lockbox placed on their doors as well.

Once a member of the Hustead EMS department establishes contact with residents who have registered for the free program, a time and date will be scheduled for installation of the lockbox. At that time, a spare house key to the door being accessed will be made available and placed in the lockbox.

Those residents enrolled in the daily check-in program follow a simple protocol to ensure their safety. Each morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., residents place a phone call and “check in” with the EMS dispatcher on duty. In the event, any participant does not call within the two-hour window, the dispatcher will attempt to contact that person. However, if no contact is made, the dispatcher will notify the EMS duty crew who will make a welfare check. If the resident does not answer the door, the EMS crew will follow an established protocol that includes using the house key from the lockbox to gain entry to the residence. If the EMS crew does not find the resident at home, they will leave a notice card stating that they entered the residence in an effort to check the wellbeing of the registered resident.

Township residents who do not wish to participate in the daily check-in program will have the opportunity to participate in the residential lockbox program. This option is designed to expedite access to residents in their own homes during a medical or other emergency. The lockbox option also reduces the likelihood of property damaged caused by first responders forcing entry into a home in response to an emergency call.

“In certain emergency situations, individuals who called 911 are not able to open their doors when first responders arrive. This way EMS crews can enter the resident’s home and provide the needed emergency treatment,” said Estep. “There is no cost to participate in the program, other than the cost of a spare key to the door that will be accessed.”

Township Trustee Joe Catanzaro expressed his appreciation to Estep for her diligent effort in expanding the Safe and Sound Program into the Hustead area and a part of Green Township.

“Mrs. Estep has worked many hours preparing this plan for the Hustead EMS Department and Green Township, and I thank her for all her hard work,” Catanzaro said. “This program is a great service to all township residents and is just another way to ensure their safety.”

The township trustees also moved forward with establishing a recycling drop-off location in the township. The Clark County Solid Waste District is partnering with township trustees to locate a local recycling drop-off site that would consist of three recycling bins. One bin would be designated for paperboard and cardboard; one bin would be marked for cans, glass, and plastic; and one bin would be labeled for newspapers, magazines, catalogs, and paper. According to Estep, this service would be made available to all township residents at no cost to the township.

She said Clark County Utilities and Solid Waste District Director Chuck Bauer would be attending the next township meeting to discuss the project and to answer any questions from township trustees and residents.

“This is a great opportunity to provide this service to residents without the township paying for this convenience,” Estep said.

The next regular session of township trustees is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, due to Presidents’ Day. All regular township sessions are held at the Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS Station, located at 260 E. Main St.

By Linda Collins Fairborn Daily Herald

Linda Collins is a freelance reporter for Greene County News.

