FPD to add second K9 unit

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Police Department is taking steps toward adding a second K9 unit after its first K9 Unit, Bac — added to the force in November 2015 — proved to be an asset.

Fairborn Police Sgt. Willard Watts said Bac was called into action 122 times throughout 2016. He accompanied 22 felony arrests and 22 misdemeanor arrests, located more than 208 pounds of narcotics and assisted in $304,000 monetary seizures alongside the Greene County ACE Task Force.

The Fairborn Police Department worked with Gold Shield K9 Training in Columbus when adding Bac to the force, and it is working with the training school again to add the second K9 unit. Upon establishing the officer in charge of the second K9 unit, Gold Shield officials will travel overseas to pick out the dog, ensuring it is a good match for its handler.

The dog and the handler will then undertake a six-week training course, which starts this spring, before serving the department. Some current officers have expressed interest in being the handler of the second K9 unit, but it is up to Fairborn Police Chief Terry Barlow to decide.

“It’ll be nice to have two,” Watts said. “Bac has been busy and he’s done a good job and we’re hoping a second one will follow his lead.”

Upon adding the second K9 unit to the force, an SUV will be taken out of the department’s fleet of vehicles in order to be altered into a suitable environment for transporting the dog. Watts said that will entail taking out the back seat and ensuring good air circulation in the rear of the vehicle to keep the dog cool throughout the warm months.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@civitasmedia.com

Reach Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

