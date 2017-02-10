February SALT to discuss housing

XENIA —The Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting its monthly School to Adult Life Transition (SALT) program from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Atrium Center, 121 Fairgrounds Road.

The topic for this month is “Understanding Housing and Waivers.” This month’s speakers will explain the waiver process along with their differences and how they work. Additionally, they will walk participants through a presentation regarding housing options. The hope of the program is that by understanding the process and what is available, parents can make better decisions regarding their student’s futures.

The SALT is a free monthly series developed to give valuable information about transitioning from school to adult life for families of young adults, ages 14-22, with disabilities. It’s also a way for parents to meet other parents and to find out what’s next and what’s out there for these young adults.

Parents are encouraged to bring their young adult for the Student Series that takes place at the same time. This month the young adult session will involve a three-dimensional version of the Game of Life. Students will have to make life, education and career decisions. The game will illustrate to students that the decisions they make in life will have positive or negative impacts on their lives.

For more information, contact Patti Shrom at 513-892-0596 or prtpattis@gmail.com. RSVP to ensure there are enough materials available.

Story courtesy of Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

