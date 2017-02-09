Local first responders receive praise

ENON — Clark County sheriff’s deputies, Enon police officers and Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS crews are being credited with reviving two victims of a suspected drug overdose after they were dispatched to a residence in the 3700 block of Charlotte Drive in Enon on Feb. 1.

“This is an outstanding example of great teamwork between multiple agencies. It reflects a well-structured tiered emergency response system that saves lives,” Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS Chief Tracy Young said during the Jan. 6 Mad River Township Trustees’ meeting.

The first responders were dispatched to the apartment at approximately 4:55 p.m. after a female motorist reported a 5-year-old boy running down Conway Street crying, “Mom and dad are dead.”

According to Young, Clark County sheriff’s deputies and Enon police officers arrived first on the scene where they found a 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man lying on the floor unconscious and unresponsive. The deputies administered both CPR and the anti-overdose drug Narcan to both individuals. Four fire and emergency services (FES) personnel were on duty at the time and responded, using both medic units.

“The FES officer in charge requested the dispatcher to drop tones for additional personnel due to the nature of the response. The dispatcher then advised responding crews that CPR was in progress,” said Young.

Upon their arrival, FES crews began advanced life support treatment on both patients. While treatment was being administered, several other FES personnel arrived on the scene to assist. The woman was revived after four doses of the anti-overdose drug, and the man was revived after six doses. After both patients were revived and stabilized, they were transported to a local medical center.

“Everyone did a superb job, starting with the dispatchers who process the call and sent the response force, the law enforcement agencies that reacted quickly to the situation, the paramedics and EMTs who apply their skills to bring these individuals back to life and delivered them to the medical center,” Young said. “A 5-year-old boy’s parents are alive today, thanks to these dedicated people.”

The fire and EMS chief also publically acknowledged all of the FES personnel who participated in the emergency event. Those people recognized included Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Newkirk, Firefighter/Paramedic Chase Black, Firefighter/EMT John Clark, Firefighter/EMT John Carpenter, Firefighter/EMT Leslie Dalton, Firefighter Mike Bostick, Captain Kenny Bostick, Administrative Assistance Chief Jackie Ashworth and Huber Heights Fire Chief Mark Ashworth, who is a village resident and husband of Jackie Ashworth.

“I am very proud of everyone who participated in this event, and I am pleased it ended in such a positive way. However, events like this highlight the drug problem we have throughout our region and although in this situation the two patients survived, in many instances they don’t,” said Young.

Young told township trustees that he plans to recognize the township firefighters, paramedics and EMTs during a brief ceremony at the next township meeting.

Recent court records from the Clark County Municipal Court show that Carla E. Logan, 37, and Chad A. Drager, 34, identified as Logan’s boyfriend in the court documents, have been charged with child endangering in connection to the incident.

By Linda Collins Fairborn Daily Herald

Linda Collins is a freelance reporter for Greene County News.

