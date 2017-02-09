Students meet ‘George Washington’ sycamore

Submitted photo

Students from Valley Elementary School in Beavercreek travel to Narrows Reserve three times each year to learn the changes that happen in the natural world. Four groups of students hiked different trails at the Narrows Reserve recently with two traveling along the State and National Scenic Little Miami River. Here, GCP&T Intermittent Naturalist Jared Merriman shares the story of the “George Washington” sycamore tree to young park visitors.

One Valley View Elementary School student tries, unsuccessfully, to get her arms around the large tree trunk.