Gage pleads guilty to drug charges

XENIA — Talis Gage, 32, of Yellow Springs, plead guilty to two counts of trafficking marijuanaFeb. 9 in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

One count is a felony of the fifth degree, while the other charge is a felony of the fourth degree.

Court records indicate that Gage is facing additional charges that are unrelated to the trafficking crimes, including two counts of burglary, a felony of the second degree; attempted gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fifth degree and sexual battery, a felony of the third degree.

Gage was previously set to appear before a jury for all charges Monday, Feb. 13. However, according to court documents, counts five and six — the drug trafficking charges — are being handled separately, while the remaining counts will be tried at a later date.

According to Judge Michael Buckwalter, Gage and attorneys reached a plea agreement, saying that if he is found guilty of the additional crimes and is sentenced to prison time, he must serve the sentence concurrently.

