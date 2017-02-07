Donation to equip more locals with smoke detectors

FAIRBORN — Home Depot on Col. Glenn Highway has donated more than 200 ionizing smoke detectors to the Fairborn Fire Department, which will be distributed through the department’s smoke detector giveaway program.

The program is open to residents of both Fairborn and Bath Township who are in need of a smoke detector. Citizens can take advantage of this life-saving program by visiting any Fairborn Fire Station or by calling Fire Administration at 937-754-3080, while supplies last. Proof of local residency will be required. The smoke detector giveaway program is limited to to one detector of each type per household. First priority is given to the elderly and families with small children.

More than 3,000 people are killed each year in residential fires. Properly installed and functioning smoke detectors effectively reduces fatalities and property damage.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) advocates that all homes preferably have both ionization and photoelectric smoke detectors or a single combination detector that includes both sensors. Ionization smoke detectors are responsive to flaming fires, while photoelectric smoke alarms are more responsive to smoke or smoldering fires.

Research has shown that photoelectric smoke detectors will generally alert the occupants faster in the event of a typical house fire and are, therefore, preferred.

Many new detectors are now coming with 10-year batteries, which lasts the life of the detector. The City of Fairborn advises citizens to take time to look for the manufacture date on their detectors. If unable to find a date or it is older than 10 years, discard the detector and pick up a new one at any of the Fairborn Fire Stations. For those detectors under 10 years old that utilize a 9-volt battery, remember to change the batteries twice a year during the time change.

Submitted photo Home Depot on Col. Glenn Highway donated more than 200 smoke detectors to the Fairborn Fire Department, who will distribute them among locals. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0004-1.jpg Submitted photo Home Depot on Col. Glenn Highway donated more than 200 smoke detectors to the Fairborn Fire Department, who will distribute them among locals.

Story courtesy of the City of Fairborn.

