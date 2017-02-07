Fairborn Municipal Court

Jan. 10

Kathrine N. Frederick, 232 Hickory St., Washington Court House, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 155 suspended. Banned from all JCPenney stores and the mall at Fairfield Commons for two years.

Brian L. Darding, 400 Clifton Road, Xenia, guilty physical control, $265 fines, 180 days, 178 suspended. Supervised probation for up to two years. Assessment for drug/alcohol with follow-up treatment. Good behavior for two years. Granted permit.

Jan. 11

Michael R. Griffith, 103 Henrick Road, Middletown, guilty rec stolen prop, $265 fines, 180 days, 172 suspended. Good behavior one years.

Jan. 12

Mar Kaelon D. Howard, 1230 E. 15th Ave., Columbus, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 27 suspended. Supervised probation for up to two years. Good behavior for two years.

Tyler Kingsolver, 2180 Jasper Road, Xenia, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Melissa A. Schroeder, 975 Black Lane, Fairborn, guilty unauthorized use property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Chanelle L. Trimble, 3265 Kady Lane, Columbus, guilty unauthorized use property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Angela S. Coburn, 1530 Spangler Road, Fairborn, guilty petty theft, Fairborn, $265 fines, 60 days, 60 suspended. Banned from all Wal-mart stores for two years.

Christopher M. Osborne, 1301 Kapok Street, Fairborn, guilty violence of TPO, $315 fines, 180 days, 160 suspended. Supervised community control two years. Assessment for drug/alcohol and follow-up treatment. Good behavior for two years. No contact with victim.

Amber N. Docter, 210 Hulse St., Sabina, guilty unauthorized use prop, $265 fines, 30 days, 13 suspended. Banned from all Wal-mart stores for two years.

Alexander G. Short, 6108 Little Creek Court, Huber Heights, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Stephanie H. Brandenburg, 4107 Rosehill Drive, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 90 days, 87 suspended. Three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years supervised probation with assessment for alcohol/drugs. Good behavior for two years. Granted permit.

Jacob J. Mossbarger, 580 Wilson Drive, Xenia, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Khaled A . Alenzy, 366 Amherst Bend, Kettering, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Bradley M. Lester, 125 E. Main St., Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 90 days, 87 suspended. No future similar violations for two years. Three-day weekend intervention program. Two years supervised community control. Assessment for drug and or alcohol with follow up. Good behavior for two years.

Zachary M. Ardema, 293 Orinoco St., Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Jan. 13

Aimee R. Bolton, 32 1/2 E. Norman Ave., Dayton, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 120 suspended. Remanded today for 60 days. Banned from all Meijer stores for two years.

Lisa M. Knisley, 1455 Alameda Drive, Xenia, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 90 days, 87 suspended. Three-day driver intervention program. Good beahvior for two years. No future similar violations for two years. Supervised probation for up to two years with assessment for drug/alcohol. Granted permit.

Jan. 17

Thomas L. Martin, 423 Madison Ave., Fairborn, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 23 suspended. Up to two years of supervised community. Control complete anger management course. Alcohol assessment and follow up treatment.

Antwyn J. Boyd, 5292 Big Bend Drive, Dayton, guilty unauthorized use property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Maynk B. Patel, 2380 Duncan Drive 4, Fairborn, guilty unauthorized use property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Yvonne Printers, 596 Lucas Drive, Xenia, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violations for two years.

Brandon L. Enis, 3903 Necco Ave., Dayton, no contest OVI, $640 fines, 180 days, 157 suspended. Five days jail. No good time, 18 days house arrest with alcohol monitor and work release. No future similar violation for two years up to two years community control, drug-alcohol assessment. Driving permit, restricted plates, Interlock.

Whitney L. Anderson, 813 Chestnut Street, Xenia, guilty OVI, $565 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violations for two years. Three-day driver intervention program. Supervised probation for up to two years. Assessment for drug-alcohol and follow-up treatment.

David L. Howell, 275 Carlin Court West, Gahanna, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up treatment.

Christopher R. Carter, 2740 Whittier Ave., Dayton, guilty physical control, $490 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up treatment.

Jan. 19

Madison E. Mullins, 6831 Herron Place, Huber Heights, guilty unauthorized use property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Solomon M. Deleon, 2958 Marsha Lane, Dayton, guilty unauthorized use property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Chelsi N. Hairston, 1701 Ironwood Drive Apt. 24, Fairborn, guilty obstructing, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Naimatou E. Bouraima, 5688 Waterlily Drive, Dayton, guilty unauthorized use property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Harmoni T. Dawson, 2150 Zink Road 2E, Fairborn, guilty unauthorized use property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Briget A. Pompe, 505 Kester Ave. 4, Dayton, guilty attempted petty theft, $265 fines, 90 days, 89 suspended. Supervised community control two years. Assessment for drug/alcohol and followup treatment. Good behavior for two years.

Maryann Simpson, 310 E. Emerson, Fairborn, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 26 suspended. Supervised community control up to two years with anger management. Good behavior for two years. No contact with victim directly/indirectly for two years.

Jeffrey S. Holbert, 219 Stanton Ave., Springfield, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 90 days, 60 suspended. Banned from all Meijer stores for one year.

Gail E. Seitz, 2742 Howard Circle, Xenia, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Daniel H. Clark, 5126 Broomsedge Drive, Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Travis D. Ritchie, 569 Lynn St., Xenia, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up treatment.

Chelsi N. Hairston, 1701 Ironwood Drive Apt. 24, Fairborn, guilty reckless operation, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Jillian R. Eby, 113 Spring St., McMurray, Penn., guilty physical control, $415 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended. No future similar violation for two years. Good behavior for two years.

Nathan J. Fellows, 1122 Whitetail Drive, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $530 fines, 90 days, 87 suspended. No future similar violations for two years. Three-day weekend intervention program. Two years supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment with follow up. Good behavior for two years. Driving privileges per court standard.

Jan M. Williams, 462 Ivanhoe Drive, Fairborn, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Jamane D. Worthy, 208 South Huron Court C, Fairborn, guilty aggravated menacing, $265 fines, 180 days, 162 suspended. Up to two years supervised probation. Assessment for drug and alcohol with follow-up treatment. Good behavior for two years.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Report compiled by Emily Day.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Report compiled by Emily Day.