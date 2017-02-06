Safe communities reports quarter’s fatal crashes

XENIA — The Greene County Safe Communities Coalition reports that for the fourth quarter of 2016, October to December, there were a total of three traffic fatalities in Greene County, which is the same number for the same time period in 2015.

From Jan. 1 — Dec. 31, 2016, Greene County has seen a total of 10 traffic fatalities, compared to seven fatalities during this same time period in 2015.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety crash statistic website, the three crashes reported for the fourth quarter occurred as a result of running a stop sign, following too closely, and failure to control. A total of 395 people were injured during this time period due to vehicle crashes, with 96 of those individuals being between the ages of 16-25, and 80 of whom were between the ages of 26-35.

The top five contributing circumstances in all crashes during 2016 in Greene County were:

1 – Improper lane change/passing/off road,

2 – Left of center,

3 – Ran stop sign,

4 – Failure to yield and failure to control,

5 – following too closely.

Remember the importance of avoiding all distractions while driving, driving sober, and having everyone in the vehicle wearing a seat belt. The Safe Communities Coalition continues to work with the community to provide educational materials and information to keep Greene County citizens safe on the roadways.

The Safe Communities Coalition was developed to help communities decrease traffic injuries and deaths through education which is one preventive measure that you can take every day to avoid an economically and personally costly crash.

The next meeting of the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Greene County Public Health in Xenia. The public is welcome and invited to attend. For more information contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

