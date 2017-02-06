Posted on by

Pet Valu holding adoption weekend

Submitted photo The Fairborn Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Pet Valu. Pictured left to right are Pete Bales, interim city manager; Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick; Chelsy McCutcheon, manager; Councilman Paul Keller and Matt Owen, executive director of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce.


GREENE COUNTY — Support local animal shelters on Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 by stopping by a local Pet Valu for its National Adoption Weekend.

Pet Valu will help pet lovers find their “purrfect”match by holding a National Adoption Weekend at each of its 300 stores across the US — including in Fairborn (2010 Commerce Center Boulevard), Beavercreek (3201 Dayton-Xenia Road) and Sugarcreek (6220 Wilmington Pike).

Each store will have local animal rescues in store facilitating adoptions.

The event will be held 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to store closing time on Sunday. Fairborn’s store closes at 6 p.m. Beavercreek and Sugarcreek stores close at 7 p.m.

Pet Valu’s other February initiatives include a monthlong litter drive and Greenies contest in honor of National Pet Dental Health Month. Five lucky winners will win one year of free Greenies products.

Story courtesy of Profiles, Inc.

