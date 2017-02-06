Pet Valu holding adoption weekend

GREENE COUNTY — Support local animal shelters on Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 by stopping by a local Pet Valu for its National Adoption Weekend.
Pet Valu will help pet lovers find their “purrfect”match by holding a National Adoption Weekend at each of its 300 stores across the US — including in Fairborn (2010 Commerce Center Boulevard), Beavercreek (3201 Dayton-Xenia Road) and Sugarcreek (6220 Wilmington Pike).
Each store will have local animal rescues in store facilitating adoptions.
The event will be held 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to store closing time on Sunday. Fairborn’s store closes at 6 p.m. Beavercreek and Sugarcreek stores close at 7 p.m.
Pet Valu’s other February initiatives include a monthlong litter drive and Greenies contest in honor of National Pet Dental Health Month. Five lucky winners will win one year of free Greenies products.
Story courtesy of Profiles, Inc.