Jan. 5

Natasha C. Erkins, 623 E. Church St., Xenia, guilty physical control, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Jan. 9

Brandy L. Kuptz, 306 Williams Apt. D, Fairborn, guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 28 suspended. Complete up to two years of supervised community control.

Shane M. Grommon, 2408 Rollingview Ave., Beavercreek, guilty negligent assault, $265 fines, 60 days, 59 suspended. Continue probation for up to two years.

Nichole M. Tschudi, 303 Orville Street, Fairborn, guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 28 suspended. Complete up to two years of supervised community control. Complete anger management course.

Melissa R. West, 411 Dicky Drive, Greenfield, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 170 suspended. Good behavior two years. Banned from all Macy stores and the mall at Fairfield Commons for two years.

Ronald E. Eatmon, 2170 Zink Road Apt. 3E, Fairborn, guilty unauthorized use property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Liberty R. Snyder, 2871 Walnut View Court Apt. 2871A, Winston Salem, N.C., guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Report compiled by Emily Day.

