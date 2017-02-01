OSU Ext. to host Barley Conference

XENIA — Registration is now open for the 2017 Malting Barley Conference and Trade Show.

Hosted by OSU Greene County Extension and Little Miami Farms, the Malting Barley Conference and Trade Show will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.

The Malting Barley Conference and Trade Show will offer a full day of presentations from researchers and malting barley experts from The Ohio State University and Michigan State University.

The conference will also include panel discussions from Ohio farmers and industry representatives, explaining the industry from production to product and the future forecast of malting barley as a commodity for Ohio growers. Discussion topics will range from variety selection to disease and weed management to utilizing cooperative markets. The conference will end the day with a tour of Little Miami Farm’s malting barley fields in Xenia.

The cost of the program is $20 and will include morning snacks and beverages, a full lunch provided by the Greene County Cattlemen Association, and a folder containing all handouts from the conference.

For more information about the conference, including the link to the online registration, go to www.greene.osu.edu or contact Brian Kleinke at Kleinke.3@osu.edu or 937-372-9971 ext. 114.

Story courtesy of Ohio State University Extension Greene County.

