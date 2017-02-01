FDA graduates 16 seniors

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Digital Academy staff, students and friends celebrated the graduation of 16 seniors Jan. 26 at the American Legion Hall in Fairborn.

FDA holds graduation ceremonies twice per year for students who meet the State of Ohio requirements for a high school diploma during each semester. The January 2017 graduates of Fairborn Digital Academy include:

Joshua Baker; Maxwell E. Berry; Martasia Ravon Boyd; Aariana Le’shelle Brown; Cheyenne Rae Nichol Bullion; Angelica M. Cole; Daizah Le’Shay Gevedon; Chelsey Henderson; Tamilynn Renee Hawkins; Tammy Henderson; Taylor Howard; Ayesha Jehan Ikramuddin; Gabriela Sierra Miranda; Kayla Leanne Sheffs; Ariana Leigh Smith; C. J. Timmons.

Fairborn Digital Academy, a public community school, was founded in 2002 by Robert Grimshaw to provide an alternative to traditional high school for students in grades nine – 12. Students may enroll from within a 50-mile radius. The “online-plus-class time” school setting is ideal for students who, for various reasons, thrive in a smaller, more focused environment. FDA has an innovative take on what some students need to succeed — all the latest technology, a smaller, more focused setting, individualized instruction plans for all students and tutoring on an as-needed basis.

“Depending on the program that is right for the student, we offer the flexibility that many of our students and their families need to get through high school,” said Erik Tritsch, principal of FDA. “A traditional high school setting is not optimum for every student. We make an effort to be aware of individual differences that may make learning and succeeding a challenge, and we address those issues for each student.”

“FDA is a top-rated drop out recovery school in the state due to our ability to help students overcome obstacles. We see the school as an opportunity for struggling – or excelling – students to be successful based on their own timetables. Our students are excelling in certain environments that we are able to provide. It’s all due to the efforts of our students and their coaches,” Tritsch added.

To find out whether Fairborn Digital Academy is right for your student, contact the office at 937-879-0511, or explore the FDA web site at http://fairborndigital.us.

