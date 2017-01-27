Fatal crash in Fairborn

FAIRBORN – A crash at State Route 235 near Haddix Road approximately 7 a.m. Jan. 27 took the life of a child and left a driver in serious condition.

Two SUVs were involved in the crash. Investigators said one vehicle was traveling westbound on State Route 235 when the driver, a woman in her 50s, went left of center and struck another SUV. A child, between 8 and 12 years old, was also in the car with the woman. The child was later pronounced dead at Dayton Children’s Hospital. The female driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is listed under serous condition, according to news reports.

The other involved SUV was badly damaged, but the driver was not hurt. Officials said weather was a factor in the crash. A snow squall dumped a large amount of accumulation onto the roads in a short amount of time.

The accident is still under investigation.

Greene County News Report

Greene County News Report compiled by Scott Halasz and Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of our partners at WDTN.

