Bowling for Babies set for Jan. 28

XENIA —Friends of Greene County Public Health is holding its annual Bowling for Babies 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Once again, the bowling lanes at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek will come alive with glow-in-the-dark effects, lights, and music to provide support to public health programs that keep the county’s youngest residents healthy.

Families and local businesses are still invited to register teams of up to six people of all ages. Teams with less than six will be placed on a lane with other bowlers. Registration is open and families and local businesses. After Jan. 25, including the day of the event, the cost is $25 each for ages 13 and older. Kids ages 12 and younger are $15 each.

Now in its seventh year, Bowling for Babies is a benefit for Friends of Greene County Public Health which supports the programs provided by Greene County Public Health.

The event features two and a half hours of glow bowling, raffle prizes, pizza and drinks. Organizers will be selling event T-shirts and glow necklaces, while supplies last.

For more information on the group rate or to register, contact Laurie Fox at 937-475-2804, email her at gcchdpio@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/625744564270170/ for a registration form.

File photos Bowling for Babies, slated for Saturday, Jan. 28, will benefit for Friends of Greene County Public Health which supports the programs provided by Greene County Public Health. Individuals can still register to participate on the day of the event.

Greene County News Report

Greene County News Report compiled by Scott Halasz.

