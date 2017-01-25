Nita Leland to speak at FAA meeting

FAIRBORN — Renowned Dayton artist, workshop leader and author Nita Leland will demonstrate how to make confident color choices for creative masterpieces at the February Fairborn Artist Association’s meeting.

A graduate of Westerville, Ohio’s Otterbein University, Leland has been painting since 1970. She taught watercolor painting for several years and developed a passion for color, which led her to teaching color workshops. In 1985, North Light Books published her first book, “Exploring Color.”

Another seven books in creative and harmonious use of colors, as well as creation of collages, followed. Leland has also been instructing workshops throughout the United States and Canada in color, creativity and collage. Her web site has provided information and links for artists since 1998; her blog of the same name, “Exploring Color and Creativity,” was first posted in 2005. In addition, her DVDs “Creating Confident Color” and “Paper Collage Techniques” were released in 2009. “Collage Art Techniques” and “Creative Art Class” DVDs appeared in 2011. Last year, North Light published “Exploring Color Workshop, 30th Anniversary Edition,” an expanded and revised version of “Exploring Color.”

Those interested in seeing the demonstration are welcome to attend the FAA meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the FAA Gallery, in the rear of the building at 221 North Central Ave. Attendance is free of charge. For more information about meetings or to become a member check out the website at www.fairbornart.org.

Story courtesy of the Fairborn Art Association.

