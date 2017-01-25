City celebrates employees

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn recently celebrated its employees, honoring those with a number of years under their belt as well as those who have went above and beyond at the call of duty.

Five years of service

Employees with five years of service include: Bob Sampson, Court.

10 years of service

Employees with 10 years of service include: Alan Kraker, Police; Daniel Foreman, Police; Daniel Rihm, Police; Sheri Wilson, Fire; Mike Hines, Plant Maintenance; Joseph Pence, Police; Nathan Penrod, Police; Keith Davis, Street.

15 years of service

Employees with 15 years of service include: John Sands, Fire; Gene Thomas, Fire; Laura Kerr, Fire; Rick Barnett, Street; Shaun Pettit, Police; Jim Hern, Police; Annetta Williams, Finance; Manuel Neikov, Fire; Jeremy Billetter, W&S; Joe May, Police; Kimberley Sayre, Police (Dispatch); Larry Burson, Street; Lori Alzua, Police (Dispatch).

20 years of service

Employees with 20 years of service include: Lisa Neville, Court; Beth Capelli, Court; Steve Holcomb, Police; Scott Shillito, Street; Gerald Tuttle, Court; Christopher Sherlock, Fire.

25 years of service

Employees with 25 years of service include: Wesley Frederick, Police.

30 years of service

Employees with 30 years of service include: Debbie Billetter, Tax/Utilities division, who is retiring at the end of January.

Employees of the year

A number of employees were honored as being employees of the year. They had to be nominated by their supervisors — displaying job safety, attendance and motivation, professional development, interpersonal relationships and a strong overall performance.

Employees receiving the honor include: Officer Bill Titley – Public Safety; Firefighter/paramedic Dan Wolfe – Public Safety; Division of Water and Sewer employee Ray Smith – Public Service and Code Enforcement Officer Jon Moeggenberg – administrative, clerical and technical employee of the year.

Revenue Manager Debbie Billetter of the tax/utilities division has worked for the City of Fairborn for 30 years. She will be retiring Friday, Jan. 27, followed by promptly boarding a cruise ship with her husband. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0644.jpg Revenue Manager Debbie Billetter of the tax/utilities division has worked for the City of Fairborn for 30 years. She will be retiring Friday, Jan. 27, followed by promptly boarding a cruise ship with her husband. The City of Fairborn honored its employees during an annual ceremony Jan. 20. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0606.jpg The City of Fairborn honored its employees during an annual ceremony Jan. 20. Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Employees of the year, pictured left to right: Officer Bill Titley (public safety), Code enforcement officer Jon Moeggenberg (administrative, clerical and technical employee of the year), Firefighter/paramedic Dan Wolfe (public safety), Division of Water and Sewer employee Ray Smith (public service). http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0676.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Employees of the year, pictured left to right: Officer Bill Titley (public safety), Code enforcement officer Jon Moeggenberg (administrative, clerical and technical employee of the year), Firefighter/paramedic Dan Wolfe (public safety), Division of Water and Sewer employee Ray Smith (public service).

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

