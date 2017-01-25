Two arrests made in YS homicide case

UPDATE:

XENIA — Two arrests have been made in connection with the Jan. 15 Yellow Springs double homicide.

Dustin M. Merrick, 25, of Xenia, and Bret S. Merrick, 24, of Centerville will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Xenia Municipal Court.

According to court records, Dustin Merrick was arrested for two counts of aggravated murder. His brother, Bret Merrick, was charged with two counts of complicity to aggravated murder and two counts of complicity to aggravated burglary.

Check back later for the developing story.

The following story is courtesy of our partners at WDTN:

XENIA — Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer has called a press conference for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Xenia City Council Chambers. A press release from Greene County says Fischer will be discussing a recent double homicide in Miami Township.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been working for weeks on the unsolved double homicide case, involving the murders of William “Skip” Brown and Sherri Mendenhall.

Ohio BCI and the Sheriff’s Office went to a house in the 1000 block of Parnell Drive in Xenia around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, and were at the home for several hours.

Neither agency would release any information about the cause for the search of the home. It’s unclear if anything was taken from the home or if anyone was taken into custody.

At this point, it’s unclear if Tuesday’s search had anything to do with the investigation of the the Miami Township double homicide.

WDTN photo. The investigation for the Jan. 15 double homicide in Yellow Springs continues. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_YS-3.jpg WDTN photo. The investigation for the Jan. 15 double homicide in Yellow Springs continues. Dustin Merrick http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Dustin-2.jpg Dustin Merrick Bret Merrick http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bret-2.jpg Bret Merrick