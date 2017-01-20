FF, EMT honored

By Linda Collins

Fairborn Daily Herald

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP — A local first responder with the Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS Department has been honored with two distinguished awards by his fellow coworkers.

Firefighter and EMT Ben Beair was awarded the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Provider of the Year 2016 Award by Fire and EMS Chief Tracy Young during a brief ceremony at Tuesday, Jan. 17 Mad River Township Trustees’ meeting. Beair was previously recognized as the proud recipient of the annual award at the department’s annual awards banquet which was held at the Enon VFW Post 8437 on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Beair, who previously received the EMS Provider of the First Quarter 2016 Award, was chosen among four quarterly winners to receive the coveted award.

“These awards are a way for the members of the EMS department to pay tribute to EMTs and paramedics who have demonstrated excellent qualities in emergency medical care,” Young said. “Ben is truly dedicated and has inspired others in the department. It was an easy decision for his peers to make when selecting the EMS Provider of the Year for 2016.”

Beair also received the 2016 Enon-Mad River Fire Association Person of the Year Award which was also a highlight of the awards banquet on Saturday. The annual award recognizes a member of the fire association who has displayed volunteer leadership and exceptional service to the department and community.

“Ben is very active within the department and has a proactive attitude and a great work ethic,” said Young. “He always exceeds anyone’s expectations during emergency responses and is a valued employee and a true asset to this township.”

Young pointed out that Beair has always displayed strong leadership skills and took charge of several fire association community-relations projects during the past year, including the annual Santa parade and various school-related activities during National Fire Prevention Week. Beair also participated in a local wheelchair basketball tournament with the Miami Valley Raptors and the Second Annual Heroes vs. Breast Cancer Softball Tournament, in which the fire and EMS softball team proudly carried home the winning trophy.

“Ben is an excellent example of our department’s commitment to serving this community, especially when citizens need our help the most,” Young said.

Beair, who resides in the village with his wife, Erin, and their three children, Avery, Nyla, and Emma, is a certified EMT and level-one fire fighter and has been a member of the township fire and EMS department since July 2013. Upon receiving the EMS award, Beair said he felt quite humbled and very appreciative about being chosen by his coworkers for both awards.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the fire chief and the members of the fire association. However, as I said on Saturday during the awards banquet, receiving an individual award in fire and EMS is really a reflection of the quality performance of the whole team. I am very fortunate to work with a great group of public servants, who truly care about the citizens of Enon and Mad River Township,” Beair said.

Beair also noted that the members of the township fire and EMS department are highly trained individuals who always put forth a 100-percent effort every time they respond to an emergency.

“I cannot do my job without the support of these great men and women. I feel very blessed to be part of this firehouse family,” said Beair. “I would also like to thank my family who supports me and understands the sacrifices that come with working in this field.”

Following the brief ceremony, township trustees commended Beair for bringing his strong work ethic to the fire and EMS department.

“In today’s busy and hectic world, to be able to juggle a career and family and still make time to dedicate 20 hours a week to your community is rare and extremely commendable. Ben is a great asset to Mad River Township, and we can use more like him,” Township Trustee Robert McClure Jr. said.

“What a great job this young man has done, and he really deserves this award,” said Township Trustee Joe Catanzaro. “I have known Ben’s family for many years, and great family values started from the top with his grandmother, Clara Beair. It made me so happy that she could attend the township meeting and see her grandson receive the EMS provider award. A moment like this is one of my favorite parts of being a township trustee.”

Township Trustee President Kathy Estep also commended Beair for his contribution to the November 2016 fire and EMS levy renewals campaign.

“Ben stepped up to the plate and did a great job on the campaign,” Estep said. “He is an outstanding young man who has given countless hours of service to our community and is truly deserving of these awards.”

Linda Collins | Greene County News Ben Beair (right) receiving award from Chief Tracy Young. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_mrthonoredddd.jpg Linda Collins | Greene County News Ben Beair (right) receiving award from Chief Tracy Young.

Linda Collins is a freelance reporter for Greene County News.

Linda Collins is a freelance reporter for Greene County News.