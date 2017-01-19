WSU narrows presidential search

Greene County News

FAIRBORN – Wright State University has narrowed the field to three for the position of president.

Wright State announced Thursday the three finalists for the position will visit the campus next month.

In a statement, the university said each of the three will visit the Dayton and Lake Campuses meeting with students, staff, faculty, administrators, the Board of Trustees and community leaders.

Presentations are planned with each of the candidates at both campuses as well.

Story courtesy of our partners at WDTN.

