FCS celebrates board members

FAIRBORN — The Ohio School Boards Association is celebrating School Board Recognition Month in January to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in society.

School Board Recognition Month honors the members of Ohio’s more than 700 city, exempted village, local and joint vocational boards of education and educational service centers governing boards for their commitment to providing quality public education to Ohio’s school children.

The Fairborn City School District is joining with other districts throughout the state to recognize the important contributions school board members make to their communities.

“Ohioans benefit every day from the dedicated energies and countless hours devoted by a group of more than 3,400 men and women across the state,” said FCS Superintendent Mark North. “These public servants are elected to serve by local citizens and receive little compensation for their tireless efforts. These men and women are the local school board members of Ohio.

“These people unselfishly contribute their time and talents toward the advancement of public education. They represent a continuing commitment to local citizen control and decision-making in education. Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation to our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round commitment on their part. They are dedicated individuals who are committed to the continuing success of our schools and students.”

The men and women serving Fairborn City Schools include President Andrew Wilson, Vice-President Katie Mlod, Jeri Luce, Jerry Browning and Pat McCoart. Each board member received a framed certificate and Skyhawk board member sweatshirt.

Story courtesy of Fairborn City Schools.

