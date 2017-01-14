Renown pharmacist to speak at Cedarville

Xenia Daily Gazette

CEDARVILLE — Dr. Rosalyn King will speak to Cedarville University School of Pharmacy students Monday, Jan. 16. The event coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and members of the school’s American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) will be present for King’s 5 p.m. presentation in the Health Sciences Center.

King was the first African-American woman to work for the American Pharmaceutical Association in Washington, D.C., in 1967. In 1980, she joined the Health Office in the Africa Bureau of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as a special consultant and health adviser on pharmaceuticals. She has participated in pharmacy efforts in the United States and around the world in locations including Ephesus, Nairobi and South Africa.

King served for seven years as director of the International Health Institute at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and as a program manager for the Office of International Programs for 15 years.

There will be a private welcome reception for King and Dr. John McNeal, senior pastor of Atlanta Bible Baptist Church and Cedarville’s MLK Day chapel speaker, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 in the Center for Biblical and Theological Studies. The reception will give students, faculty and staff the opportunity to meet King and McNeal.

Content provided by Cedarville University.

