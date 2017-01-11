Build bluebird boxes with GCP&T

Greene County News

BEAVERCREEK — Learn how to attract bluebirds to your yard by building a bluebird box with Greene County Parks & Trails beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Participants will learn how to attract bluebirds to the backyard, when and how to put up a bluebird box and how to prevent house sparrows from moving in the box. The bluebird box kit will include all necessary parts. Participants will need to bring a hammer.

Program cost is $12 per box for residents and $15 for non-residents. Registration is required by Thursday, Jan. 26. For more information or to register call 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Submitted photos GCP&T Maintenance Leads Grant Burtch and Dave Dudgeon, left to right, work on packaging bluebird house kits. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bluebirds.jpg Submitted photos GCP&T Maintenance Leads Grant Burtch and Dave Dudgeon, left to right, work on packaging bluebird house kits. The Eastern Bluebird can be found throughout GCP&T park sites. Bluebird trails have been established at Russ Nature Reserve, Cemex Reserve, Indian Mound Reserve and Narrows Reserve. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Eastern-Bluebird.jpg The Eastern Bluebird can be found throughout GCP&T park sites. Bluebird trails have been established at Russ Nature Reserve, Cemex Reserve, Indian Mound Reserve and Narrows Reserve.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

