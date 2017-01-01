Area Digest

Herald News Report

Trustees to meet

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township Board of Trustees will hold the year-end meeting and the 2017 reorganization meeting 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at the township hall, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Rd. The next regular meeting will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Council to meet

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council will meet in a regular session again beginning 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Council meetings always take place the first and third Mondays of the month within Council Chambers of the Fairborn Government, 44 West Hebble Ave.

BOE meeting

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District Board of Education invites the public to its meetings, which take place 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month within the library at Fairborn High School, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. The next school board meeting will take place Thursday, Jan. 5.

Genealogy session

XENIA — Have genealogy questions? Stuck on your family research and don’t know where to go next? Join the Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Xenia Public Library for Ask the Experts.

The session will have a panel of experienced genealogical researchers to help you find your ancestors. The event will also include a brief tour of the Greene County Room to show you what resources are available for research right in Greene County. Brief business meeting first. The Xenia Public Library is at 76 E. Market Street with parking behind. Call Cathy Leininger at 937-429-4519 for more information.

Council work session

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council will meet in a work session to discuss various city developments 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave. Work sessions are open to the public.

Library board meeting

XENIA — The Board of Trustees of the Greene County Public Library system will hold its next regular meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St. The library board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August.

Art association invitation

FAIRBORN — For individuals looking to exercise their creativity, the Fairborn Art Association would like to extend an invitation to attend its monthly meetings and art demonstrations. Attendees learn techniques for everything from oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor painting to quilling. Meetings also provide the opportunity for area artists and art lovers to mingle with people of similar interests.

The next meeting will start 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery, in the rear of the building at 221 North Central Ave. For more information visit www.fairbornart.org.

Food program available

GREENE COUNTY — The Council on Rural Service Programs Inc. announces sponsorship of the USDA-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program in three locations: Kids Learning Place in Fairborn 344 N. Maple St., Kids Learning Place in Xenia 1369 Colorado Drive and Kids Learning Place in Jamestown 53 N. Limestone.

Supervisor meeting

XENIA — The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly board meetings on the third Thursday of each month at the District’s office, 1363 Burnett Drive. The meetings are open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. For additional information call the district office at 937-372-4478.

Legion participation

FAIRBORN — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 526 General membership meetings are held 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at Legion Post 526, 526 Legion Lane. All members are encouraged to attend. The executive committee meets the first Monday of the month at the same location.

The Unit also holds a Roast Beef Hot Shot Dinner 5-7:30 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month at the Post. The funds raised are used to support Auxiliary programs, such as Children & Youth Adopt a Military Family for Christmas, donations to Fairborn Easter Egg Hunt, Post Children’s Christmas Party, Education & Scholarship donations and much more.

Senior center homemakers

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn Senior Center is accepting applications for part-time homemakers. Hours will vary. Applicants must pass a background check and drug screen, and they must also have a valid driver’s license and car insurance. Apply at 325 N. Third St.

Minimalists meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dayton Minimalists meet 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the John Bryan Center, Yellow Springs.

Greene County News staff report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

