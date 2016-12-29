Honoring extraordinary patient care

Greene County News

XENIA – Caring for others is second nature for nurses Claudia Hurd and Zach Oney and for that reason both were recognized with DAISY Awards for their extraordinary patient care and honored by hospital leadership at Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial Hospital. DAISY Awards were established nationally to recognize the exceptional care nurses perform every day.

Claudia Hurd is a nurse in Soin’s ICU, an RN who earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Wright State University in critical care nursing.

“I enjoy working at Soin because wherever you are in the hospital and at whatever time people greet you with a ‘hello,’” said Hurd. “It is a nurturing environment with a team approach to everything.”

The Huber Heights resident just celebrated her 37-year wedding anniversary. Living in the area her whole life, Claudia knew she wanted to become a nurse since she was little. Her mother was a nurse and was a large influence in her life.

“My mother cautioned me that it would be the hardest thing I would ever do and I had to be committed to it, she was right – I am committed and I love it.”

Hurd was nominated by a co-worker at Soin whose mother was very ill. She was able to help link palliative and hospice care at home and respect the wishes of the patient at the same time.

“It meant so very much because I was able to help a friend and colleague,” she said. “It reminded me that in nursing every interaction, every communication, can be deeply meaningful and can affect a change for the good. It is such an honor to be given this award. I hope to always try to live up to the Daisy DAISY Award.”

Zach Oney is a nurse in Greene Memorial Hospital’s ICU and was honored by his co-workers because he is compassionate and, no matter what, has a smile on his face.

After serving as an EMT in Madison Township for a year, Zach learned how much he loved caring for people and decided to become a nurse.

“Working at Greene is like working with family,” he said. “The Daisy DAISY Award is such an honor to receive. It was extremely surprising and overwhelming to find out I had won.” He enjoys working as part of a team to help patients every day. “Greene Memorial may look small on the outside, but we can take care of people with the best of the bigger hospitals,” said Oney.

Oney and his wife, who is also an RN, live in South Charleston. Both are busy with their brand new twin boys, Colton and Lucas. He enjoys spending time with family whom are close-by.

Many of the Kettering Health Network hospitals honor their nurses with the DAISY Award. The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit based in Glen Ellen, Calf. and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. Hospitals today use this award to recognize amazing nursing care.

Story courtesy of The Greene Medical Foundation – Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center hospital within Kettering Health Network.

