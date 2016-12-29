City awarded for water quality

Fairborn Daily Herald

FAIRBORN —The City of Fairborn has received the Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for 2015, marking the eighth consecutive year the city has received such recognition.

This award recognizes communities that maintain optimal fluoridated water at a consistent level. The CDC recognizes optimally fluoridated water as the adjustment of fluoride in water at a level favorable for preventing tooth decay. Interim Public Services Administrative Director Karen Hawkins stated that the City is proud to be recognized by the CDC for eight consecutive years with this award.

“Our Water Treatment Plant staff does an outstanding job of administering and monitoring our fluoride program to ensure compliance with the regulations and dental health for our community,” Hawkins said.

Community water fluoridation is recognized by the CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. Ninety-two percent of Ohioans served by public water systems are enjoying the health benefits of fluoridated water. The CDC and the Ohio Department of Health recommend water fluoridation as an effective and safe method of preventing tooth decay in people of all ages. Fluoridating a community’s water supply is also one of the most cost-effective public health measures as every $1 invested in fluoridation saves approximately $38 in costs for dental treatment.

The Ohio Department of Health stresses that fluoridating community water supplies is the single most important step a community can take to improve the dental health of its citizens. For more information on fluoridation and the Ohio Water Fluoridation Quality Awards, visit http://bit.ly/2i8ExWm.

Story courtesy of the City of Fairborn.

