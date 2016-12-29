‘Winter Blues’ art show scheduled

Greene County News Report

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery is hosting “Winter Blues,” a members’ art show and sale, in which items created by Village Artisans members will be up for display inviting open interpretations of the theme.

The show will be up Thursday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Feb. 13 in the lobby gallery with an Open House/Artists’ Reception slated for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 offering light refreshments. Both the reception and the exhibit are free and open to the public.

The Village Artisans Gallery is a multi-media cooperative art gallery located at 100 Corry Street. Gallery hours September through May are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. However, gallery hours will differ according to events.

For more information, stop by the gallery, call 937-767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com.

Submitted photos Icicle Abstract, oil, 24” x 18”, painting and photo by Christine Klinger. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_icicle-abstract.jpg Submitted photos Icicle Abstract, oil, 24” x 18”, painting and photo by Christine Klinger. Northern Lights in Miniature, fabric, 6” x 8”, Pam Geisel. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Geisel_NorthernLightsInMiniature_8x6-1-.jpg Northern Lights in Miniature, fabric, 6” x 8”, Pam Geisel. Oasis, mixed media, 8” x 10”, painting and photo by Christine Klinger. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Oasis.jpg Oasis, mixed media, 8” x 10”, painting and photo by Christine Klinger.

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers; information courtesy of Village Artisans.

