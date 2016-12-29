Fairborn police reports

Herald News Report
Dec. 27
7:42 a.m. – Civil complaint on the 2200 block of Chapel Drive.
9:37 a.m. – Domestic violence on the 60 block of Rowland Drive; arrest made.
3:42 p.m. – Theft on the 700 block of West Main Street.
3:44 p.m. – Theft on the 1200 block of Spangler Road.
5:35 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 1400 block of Spicetree Cir.
6:15 p.m. – Robbery on the 200 block of South Central Avenue.
6:34 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 300 block of Morris Drive.
8:33 p.m. Unwanted subject on the 1400 block of Holly Bush Drive.
9:36 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 100 block of South Street.
9:37 p.m. – Criminal damaging on the 200 block of West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.
11:34 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 1000 block of South Central Avenue.
Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.