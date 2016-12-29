Fairborn police reports

Herald News Report

Dec. 27

7:42 a.m. – Civil complaint on the 2200 block of Chapel Drive.

9:37 a.m. – Domestic violence on the 60 block of Rowland Drive; arrest made.

3:42 p.m. – Theft on the 700 block of West Main Street.

3:44 p.m. – Theft on the 1200 block of Spangler Road.

5:35 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 1400 block of Spicetree Cir.

6:15 p.m. – Robbery on the 200 block of South Central Avenue.

6:34 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 300 block of Morris Drive.

8:33 p.m. Unwanted subject on the 1400 block of Holly Bush Drive.

9:36 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 100 block of South Street.

9:37 p.m. – Criminal damaging on the 200 block of West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

11:34 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 1000 block of South Central Avenue.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

