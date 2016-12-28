Crash splits car in half

Greene County News

BEAVERCREEK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that took place approximately 9 a.m. at Trebein and Ludlow roads that resulted with one car split into two pieces.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car heading north on Trebein Road was struck by a southbound car that crossed the center line. The impact was strong enough to split the southbound car into two pieces.

The driver of the southbound car was taken to Soin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Each of the cars had two people inside. OSP said there were no other injuries.

Troopers had not yet spoken to the driver who was taken to the hospital and investigators don’t know why the car crossed the center line.

“Behind the [wheel], you can make your own luck by being a defensive driver, by being cautious and making sure your vehicle is well maintained,” OSP Lt. Doug Eck told WDTN.

Story courtesy of our partners at WDTN.

