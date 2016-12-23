First graders present Christmas concert

By Linda Collins

For the Fairborn Daily Herald

ENON – With Christmas just days away, the Enon Primary School first graders presented “The Grumps of Ring-A-Ding Town” to a packed auditorium at Indian Valley Intermediate School Tuesday.

Under the direction of Enon Music Teacher Danielle Kelley, the students rang in the holiday season performing the comical holiday musical that featured five original songs and rhyming dialog with more than 30 speaking parts.

A number of grim-face first graders explained that the bells of Ring-A-Ding Town stopped ringing because everyone in the town had lost their holiday spirit and had become very grumpy. When a winter storm covers the town in ice and snow, the grumpy citizens are reminded how much they need each other and soon rediscovered how gratifying sharing and caring for one another can be. As the citizens regained a true holiday spirit, the bells of Ring-a-Ding Town ring once again.

The 116 students from five different classrooms sung “Hear Them Ring,” “Grumpy,” “Snowmageddon,” “Together,” “The Sound In Your Heart,” and a grand finale of a reprise of the opening song “Hear Them Ring.”

Following the students’ performance, Enon Primary School Principal Darrin Knapke told the audience that the students had been working very hard to learn all of the music for the concert and presented a potted poinsettia to Kelley in appreciation of her skillful direction.

He also acknowledged art teacher Mackenzie Marker for her art decoration that beautifully draped the walls of the auditorium. Knapke also thanked librarian Stormy Cooper, the five first-grade teachers, the sound technicians and the custodial staff.

Linda Collins is a freelance reporter for Greene County News.

