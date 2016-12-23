Chamber raises $2,000 for local families

Greene County News

FAIRBORN — More than 170 chamber members and their guests enjoyed an evening of exquisite food and fundraising during the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Christmas Open House.

The generosity of attendees raised approximately $2,000 in raffle ticket proceeds that will be included in the Fairborn Christmas Project, which will provide food for needy families and toys for their children.

“The event provides us an opportunity to celebrate two very important occasions,” said Chamber Executive Director Matt Owen. “The first is the conclusion of our chamber year that has been highlighted by many special occurrences over the past 12 months. The second is a fundraising endeavor that will create a brighter Christmas for many Fairborn families and their children.”

The focal point of the chamber’s open house was raffling items donated by chamber businesses. Prizes included a weekend stay at a Chicago Hilton with a round of golf for two (Holiday Inn); a sterling silver and 14-carat bracelet (Shwartz Jewelry); ASUS laptop with Windows 10 (Electronix); four tickets to Cirque Du Soleil’s Avatar at WSU Nutter (WSU Nutter Center); Toro Snowblower (Handyman Ace Hardware); two-night stay with breakfast for two (Homewood Suites); two tickets to country music artist Thomas Rhett concert at Nutter Center (WSU Nutter Center); New Year’s Eve basket of cheer (Innovative Auctions and Karen Huelsman, Irongate Realtors); $100 Gift Card (Kroger); four steak dinners (Texas Roadhouse); and 16-piece Christmas Porcelain Village collectibles (The Newman Family).

“While the Christmas Project benefits the needy, it also guarantees that the dollars will be spent in Fairborn,” Owen said.

Vouchers extended by the program managed by the Lions Club can be redeemed at only Kroger or Save-A-Lot where purchases are restricted to food items or toys.

The chamber changed its Annual Christmas Open House format six years ago to include the raffle of donated prizes instead of a 50/50 fundraiser. The event took place Thursday, Dec. 15 at the I-675 Holiday Inn.

Submitted photos The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its Annual Christmas Open House, raising $2,000 for local families in need. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_15356571_10154741302168913_4298269932523942290_n.jpg Submitted photos The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its Annual Christmas Open House, raising $2,000 for local families in need. Submitted photos The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its Annual Christmas Open House, raising $2,000 for local families in need. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_15421043_10154741302053913_1508228540654552653_n.jpg Submitted photos The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its Annual Christmas Open House, raising $2,000 for local families in need. Submitted photos The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its Annual Christmas Open House, raising $2,000 for local families in need. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_15442203_10154741438278913_9037531356231296272_n.jpg Submitted photos The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its Annual Christmas Open House, raising $2,000 for local families in need. Submitted photos The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its Annual Christmas Open House, raising $2,000 for local families in need. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_15541642_10154741437388913_8860583914752826628_n.jpg Submitted photos The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its Annual Christmas Open House, raising $2,000 for local families in need. Submitted photos The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its Annual Christmas Open House, raising $2,000 for local families in need. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_15590236_10154741494523913_8830028868603379653_n.jpg Submitted photos The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its Annual Christmas Open House, raising $2,000 for local families in need.

Story courtesy of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce.

Story courtesy of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce.