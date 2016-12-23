Identity of man found at WPAFB released

Greene County News

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE – The deceased man discovered near taxiway A at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Dec. 20 has been identified as Montrey Smith, 32, of Dayton, base officials said. He was not affiliated with the base.

Investigators believe Smith was involved in a single-car accident on south bound Route 4 approximately 11 p.m. Dec. 19. According to a news release from the base, a witness said Smith appeared disoriented and departed the accident scene on foot. A base canine unit later discovered items of clothing that matched Smith’s at the location where he climbed the perimeter fence near the Mad River.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The complete investigation by Air Force authorities is under way.

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.