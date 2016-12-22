Registration open for museum’s spring tours

Greene County News

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — For individuals who have ever wondered what goes into getting an aircraft ready for display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the Behind the Scenes Tours may be of interest.

The museum’s free Behind the Scenes Tours and see the restoration process first-hand. Registration for tours through May 2017 is now open. These free tours take place 12:15-3 p.m. every Friday. Space is limited, so advance registration is required.

During the tours, members of the public are guided through the museum’s restoration hangars located on the historic Wright Field flight line in Area B of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, about one mile from the main museum building. Visitors will see a variety of aircraft in several stages of the restoration process, including the famous World War II bomber, B-17F Memphis Belle™.

Interested individuals can register by submitting an online form at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/GroupsandTours.aspx or by calling 937-656-9436. Registered participants should meet in the museum’s Carney Auditorium between 11:30-11:45 a.m. There are no group reservations provided.

Participants must be at least 12 years old, and an adult must accompany those under 18. A government-issued photo ID (i.e. driver’s license) is required of all individuals 18 and over. Driver’s license numbers must be provided at time of pre-registration. All foreign visitors must present an original passport (NEXUS cards and foreign enhanced driver’s licenses are not authorized at this time). All foreign national guests must register at least seven days prior to the tour date.

Walk-in registration for these guest is not permitted. The museum will provide bus transportation to the hangars. For security reasons, all bags are subject to search upon entry to the museum, and backpacks, packages and large camera cases are not permitted on the shuttle bus. Bag checks may be conducted while en route to the restoration hangar.

Submitted photo Museum volunteer Beverly Smith walks visitors through the Behind the Scenes Tour of the restoration area. The Memphis Belle is one of the restoration projects that visitors can view. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_140416-F-IO108-017.jpg Submitted photo Museum volunteer Beverly Smith walks visitors through the Behind the Scenes Tour of the restoration area. The Memphis Belle is one of the restoration projects that visitors can view.

Story courtesy of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Story courtesy of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.