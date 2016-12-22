200 headphones donated to FPS

Greene County News

FAIRBORN — Two hundred computer headphones were donated to Fairborn Primary School to allow teachers to provide them to students who don’t have their own pair.

The Fairborn Education Foundation-Alumni Association (FEF/AA) recently funded a grant request from FPS teachers. The donated headphones allow students to work at a computer without disturbing other activities happening in the classroom.

FEF/AA is a non-profit 501(c)(3), with the mission to raise funding to support technology and classroom teachers in the Fairborn City School District. Funds donated are tax deductible and go directly to fund technology and/or teacher grants for the FCSD. The foundation is currently seeking donations to fund more technology grants or grants that teachers might request.

In May 2015, Fairborn residents Andrew and Donna Wilson pledged $25,000 to FEF to further the availability of technology in Fairborn classrooms. The Wilsons will match $1 for every $2 donated to the FEF Technology Grant by the local community and alumni up to $25,000 for a minimum total of $75,000. Money from this fund was used to purchase the computer headphones.

To date, $7,500 has been donated to the FEF Technology Grant. If individuals would like to donate to the Wilson Technology Grant, checks can be made out to: Greene County Community Foundation, memo: FEF — Technology Grant; and mailed to: Fairborn City School District Attn: Shannon Howard, 306 E. Whittier Ave. Fairborn, OH 45324.

Story courtesy of Fairborn City Schools.

