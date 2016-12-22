Officials ID man found at WPAFB

Greene County News

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Initial identification has been made on the person discovered on base Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The identity will not be released until positive confirmation by his next of kin.

The partially clothed body was discovered 9:11 a.m. First responders attempted to resuscitate the man on scene prior to transporting him to the Wright-Patterson Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The complete investigation by Air Force authorities is under way.

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

