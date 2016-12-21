Muse Machine presents ‘Hairspray’

Greene County News

DAYTON — Greene County youth are among the cast, crew and orchestra of the next big presentation of the Muse Machine’s “Hairspray” Jan. 12-15 at the Victoria Theatre.

More than 170 students from 62 local schools have been rehearsing for the production since mid-October, along with countless parent and community volunteers.

Fairborn’s rising young stars in the cast, crew and orchestra include: Noah Stamper, Will Taylor and Abbey Stamper.

Beavercreek’s participants include: Luke Buell, Tommy Cole and Noah Stamper, Hannah Bradshaw, Laura Jacobs, Lily Cutler, Megan Braun and Michael McCann.

The following Greene County residents are particpating in this musical: Aydrianne Hofschild, Marisha Osowski, Ben Slauenwhite, Emma Slauenwhite, Maggie Slauenwhite, Shelly Lewis, Megan Braun, Lily Cutler, Hannah Bradshaw, Kaleb Wourms, Laura Jacobs, Jaden Payne, Tommy Cole, Luke Buell, Michael McCann, Kyle Bates, Quinn Bennett, Breanna Douglas, Nico Simmons, Ana Adams, Nehemiah Adams, Sophia Holmes, Charlotte Kunesh, Sam McLain, Tucker Hauff, Avery Woodruff, Catherine Bryan, Katie Kress, Addie Reid, Mac Weatherspoon, Will Taylor, Fischer Barnett.

“Welcome To The 60s,” where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams in Hairspray live on stage. A massive, energetic family comedy, the award-winning musical features showstopping production numbers including “You Can’t Stop The Beat” and I Know Where I’ve Been.”

Building on the successes of more than three decades, the Muse musical provides an opportunity for students from rural, urban and suburban communities from across the Greater Miami Valley to work cooperatively toward personal and professional goals.

Tickets range from $15-62 and are on sale exclusively through Ticket Center Stage 937-228-3630 or www.ticketcenterstage.com. Seats for the Muse musicals often sell out, purchase early to guarantee your seats.

Submitted photos Beavercreek’s young stars in the cast, crew and orchestra are pictured from left: Luke Buell, Tommy Cole and Noah Stamper. Not pictured are Hannah Bradshaw, Laura Jacobs, Lily Cutler, Megan Braun and Michael McCann. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RaderBCreek.jpg Submitted photos Beavercreek’s young stars in the cast, crew and orchestra are pictured from left: Luke Buell, Tommy Cole and Noah Stamper. Not pictured are Hannah Bradshaw, Laura Jacobs, Lily Cutler, Megan Braun and Michael McCann. Amongst Fairborn’s cast, crew and orchestra are from left: Noah Stamper and Will Taylor. Not pictured is Abbey Stamper. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RaderFairborn.jpg Amongst Fairborn’s cast, crew and orchestra are from left: Noah Stamper and Will Taylor. Not pictured is Abbey Stamper.

Story courtesy of the Muse Machine.

