Motorcycle riders help locals

Kroger in Fairborn not only offered support by donating to the cause, but held the cold items purchased the night before until group members returned to pick up the food for delivery. Twenty-one riders braved the cold temperatures Sunday to deliver the food items. No one was on the naughty list.

Kroger in Fairborn not only offered support by donating to the cause, but held the cold items purchased the night before until group members returned to pick up the food for delivery. Twenty-one riders braved the cold temperatures Sunday to deliver the food items. No one was on the naughty list.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Chapter F Gold Wing Road Riders, a local motorcycle group, has been feeding local seniors in need each holiday season for the last 30 years. Besides the fundraisers the group hosts year-round, it had the help of Curvin Miller IV and Ron Russell of Russell & Co., George Humerick of Prather Igel Tax Services, Deer Heating & Cooling, Jason Jarrell and Kroger for help. Two members of the Miami Valley Quilters Guild donated quilts, giving the gift of warmth, as well. The group lost three chapter members, but instead of flowers for a memorial, they wanted the contributions to go to the chapter Christmas project for groceries.