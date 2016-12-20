Ferrel graduates basic training

Greene County News

BEAVERCREEK — U.S. Air Force Airman Emilio A. Ferrel graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Ferrel is the son of Chris L. Ferrel of Beavercreek and is a 2016 graduate of Beavercreek High School.

Story courtesy of Joint Hometown News Service.

