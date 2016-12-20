Buck graduates basic training

Greene County News

XENIA — U.S. Air Force Airman Adam M. Buck graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Buck is the son of Willie K. Buck of Dayton, Ohio, and Michaele L. Foiles of Xenia.

He is a 2016 graduate of Xenia High School.

Story courtesy of Joint Hometown News Service.

