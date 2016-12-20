Library announces December programs

Greene County News

FAIRBORN — Programs for all ages are being planned for December at the Fairborn Community Library, 1 E. Main St. To register or learn more about these programs call 937-878-9383. For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.

Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Toddler Story Time for ages 24-36 months with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 17, 24.

Writers Group for adults, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Shared leadership, feedback, inspiration and support. Suitable for writers with current projects, as well as those starting out. Registration required.

Family Craft: Cut Paper Designs for adults will be held at the Fairborn Community Library 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Anne Breden leads this inter-generational crafting group in making seasonal paper dolls and snowflakes. Registration required.

Gallifreyan Society for adults, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Adult Fans of Doctor Who, Allons-Y. Activities, crafts, watch episodes, have brilliant discussions, play games. Registration required.

Gift Wrap Extravaganza for adult, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Our team of trained teen wrapping experts will wrap your gifts for you. A donation for the Fairborn Food Pantry would be appreciated in exchange.

Pizza and Pages Middle School Book Club for adults grades 6-8, 4-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Enjoy pizza while discussing this month’s great book. Registration required.

DIY Wednesday for grades 6-12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Feeling crafty? Get creative with this month’s do-it-yourself project. Registration required.

Mystery Book Discussion: Full Dark House for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Join us to discuss the first book in Christopher Fowler’s Peculiar Crimes Unit series. Registration required.

Noon Year’s Eve Party for grades K-5, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Ring in the new year without having to stay up late. Enjoy crafts and other fun activities, snacks, and a countdown to noon. Registration required

Stoory courtesy of Greene County Public Library.

