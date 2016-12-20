Greene County parks events

Greene County News

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs contact the parks at 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek.

Big Backyard

Explore nature 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Narrows. Each month will highlight a different activity, such as creating a craft or going for a hike. In December, participants will create treats for wildlife and share these as decorations along the trail. Preregistration is required before Friday, Dec. 16.

Winter Solstice hike

Enjoy the silence of the winter woods on this quiet hike in the park. De-stress from the holiday madness while relaxing on this winter stroll 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Narrows. This luminary light hike is self-guided.

Winter Break Nature Camp

Get out and explore this winter break. Track wildlife in the snow, learn animal winter survival techniques, do science experiments with winter snow. Hands-on fun will be part of camp. Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29 at Narrows. Preregistration is required before Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Trails welcome all

Whether a cyclist, walker or even horseback rider, the Little Miami Scenic Trail between Xenia and Yellow Springs offers scenic vistas overlooking several creeks as well as the restored and historic Hyde Road Bridge. This trail is one of five trails in Greene County managed by GCP&T and is part of the nation’s largest network of paved trails. For more information on the trail network or to receive a free regional trail map, contact GCP&T.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District holds its monthly meetings 3:20 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at GCP&T agency headquarters.

New activity guide available

The GCP&T Autumn 2016 Activity Guide is now available on the park agency’s website or by calling the park headquarters for an email or mail copy. The guide features all programs, festivals and special events offered by the park agency, as well as information on renting park facilities and an overview of all park sites. An on-line edition is available at gcparkstrails.com.

Greene County News report compiled by Anna DeWine-Bolton.

