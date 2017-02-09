Sweethearts since grade school

BELLBROOK — Bob and Marilyn Wilson are emblematic of what a Valentine’s Day love story is all about.

The Bellbrook couple has literally walked hand-in-hand together throughout life. The two met in grade school and have been married more than 50 years.

They’ve had success in marriage and in their careers. Bob is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and taught aviation electronics at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Marilyn has worked as a nurse. But perhaps the Wilsons’ biggest accomplishment is raising a family.

Need proof?

Here’s what one of their sons, Mark, said to long-time family friend Jim Roten, who nominated the couple for the Valentine’s Day honor.

“I won life’s lottery that allowed me to grow up in Bob and Marilyn’s home.”

In all they raised four sons, Mark, Scott, Craig and Jeff. They also have several grandchildren.

The Wilsons didn’t limit their nurturing to family. They have opened their home to many people, (probably 100s) including students from Cedarville and some of their parents.

“They are the most wonderful and giving people I know,” Roten wrote. “My wife Carolyn and I have been fortunate to call Bob and Marilyn our friends. We have traveled with them some and it seems wherever we go, we meet people who know this wonderful couple.”

The Wilsons remain active in many areas, including being supporters of local sports. They are still serving others as steering committee for their church seniors group.

Bob and Marilyn have been a wonderful inspiration to many people, according to Roten.

“We feel we have won life’s lottery to have the privilege to call them friends,” Roten said.