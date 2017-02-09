Jamestown couple sweethearts for 70 years

JAMESTOWN — One Jamestown couple has spent nearly 70 Valentine’s Days together.

Virgil and Ivah Wallace met in 1947 at Wayne High School in Good Hope, Ohio.

The two married just three years later on March 15, 1950. They moved to Dayton, where they built their first home.

Virgil worked at General Motors while Ivah worked as a homemaker. In 1957, they moved their family to a 14-acre farm in Jamestown. There, they raised their four children — Don, Ron, Marc and Lori.

After 30 years working for General Motors, Virgil retired.

Throughout his life, though, he served his community in additional ways. Virgil served 20 years on the Silvercreek Trustee Department and 12 years on the Greene County Fair Board — two of which he served as president. He also served 25 years as president of the Greene County Horsemen Association.

After the 2001 tornado destroyed the Greene County Fairgrounds, Virgil dedicated himself to rebuilding it.

And in 2008, Virgil received the Citizen of the Year Award at the Jamestown Bean Festival.

Ivah Wallace (Smith) stayed by Virgil’s side throughout all of this, but she was also a dedicated homemaker and mother.

“Ivah was a good seamstress — making cheerleading skirts and some of my dresses for school,” her daughter Lori Wallace, who nominated her parents for the Valentine’s Day prize, said.

Ivah also served her community, working for the Greene County Board of Elections for 50 years. She also spent 59 years with Ross Grange until its closing in 2016.

Lori said of her parents, “I can’t think of a day that they didn’t make us happy, but they also made us strong. They are the greatest sweethearts I know today!”

Virgil and Ivah Wallace will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary shortly after Valentine’s Day.