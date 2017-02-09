Long-time love story

Greene County News

Jamestown residents Virgil and Ivah Wallace (sitting) were chosen as the top Valentine’s Day couple in the county. They are pictured with Marshall and Laura Blose from Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe, which awarded the Wallaces with a box of chocolates. They also received dinner for two at Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia, donated by Emily Hale and a dozen red roses, donated by Carolyn Hollon of Hollon Flowers in Fairborn.