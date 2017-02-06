Yellow Springs library Febrary programs

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Library will hold a variety of programs for the month of February. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The Yellow Springs Community Library, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. To register for an event call at 937-352-4003.

Basic Computer Security, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 16. In this class for beginners, Terese DeSimio will present information about firewalls, patches, antivirus and antispyware software, safe surfing, and backing up your computer. Registration required.

Challenges in African American Genealogy: How to Break Through Some Brick Walls, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Robin Heise, Greene County Records Manager and Archivist at the Greene County Archives, will reveal some of the local resources available and explain useful tips and techniques for you and your family history research.

Basic Watercolor Painting with Nicki Strouss, 10-12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 9, 16. Local artist Nicki Strouss introduces the basics of watercolor painting. Please register only if you can attend all three sessions. Registration required.

Basic Songwriting, 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Learn or revisit songwriting basics with Susan Wolf, local songwriter. Knowing how to play an instrument or read music is not required. Must be able to attend all three classes. Registration required.

Fun Revelations, Engaging Discussions Talks, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Hear five different people talk about things they are passionate about. Each presenter will have 10 minutes to share their passion or interest. There will be time for Q&A at the end.

After School Movie, 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. See a movie about everyone’s favorite fish who’s trying to find her way home.

Tweens Read Book Club for grades 4-6, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Trivia, activities and snacks provided.

PAWS to Read, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Join us after school to read to, and visit with, our four-legged friends and their people.

Puzzle Exchange, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Come any time to drop off one or two of your old puzzles and exchange them for a new and interesting puzzle.

Young Adult Writing Club, 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Enjoy writing poetry, Fan-Fiction. Come and have a quiet place to write.

Calligraphy & Creative Lettering with Yuri Castello, 11-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Learn the basics of calligraphy and create your own lettering. Registration required.

Underground Adventure for adults, 3-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Join us for activities focused on the Underground Railroad. Snacks provided.

Remarkable Ohioans: Stories of Amazing African Americans, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Learn more about the lives of historical local African Americans who shaped the history of Wilberforce and the Miami Valley region. The presentation will include artifacts from the National Afro-American Museum collections.

Will it Waffle, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4-5 p.m. Try your own recipe or just a plain waffle. Ingredients and waffle maker provided.

Origami Yoda Club: Princess Labelmaker to the Rescue for adults, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Have a snack and hear a chapter read aloud from book 5.

