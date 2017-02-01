YSAC hosting ‘Breaking the Rules’ in February

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Arts Council is hosting Breaking the Rules as its February show — guiding artists to examine what that means.

YSAC Gallery Coordinator Nancy Mellon said it means gallery officials aren’t sure until the art is dropped off. All are invited to see what the local artists have been up to.

The opening reception, Mellon said, is a reason for artists and art lovers to “come out in the middle of winter and party.” It is slated for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb 17 at the gallery, 111 Corry St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet a variety of artists, enjoy refreshments and cast their vote for the people’s choice award from 6-8:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Top Hat Bill will take the stage and perform 7-8 p.m. Later at 8 p.m. “Creating a Happy Sunrise” will take place; the people’s choice award winner will be ann0unced 8:30 p.m.

