February library programs set

FAIRBORN — Programs for people of all ages are being planned in February at the Fairborn Community Library. The library 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. Some programs requires registration, call 937-878-9383.
Nursery Song and Sign for ages 6-23 months with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Registration required.
Music Jamboree with Dorie for ages 2-5, 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Children love singing, moving and dancing to lively guitar music with Dorie. Registration required.
Lego Mania for grades K-8, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Spend an hour with friends and Lego. Registration required.
Bookin’ & Cookin’ Book Discussion: The Little Paris Bookshop for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Meet to discuss The Little Paris Bookshop. Newcomers always welcome. Registration required.
Chess for Kids for ages 8-17, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Learn how to play this classic board game through play and instruction. Registration required.
Heart of Darkness Book Club for grades 6-12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Do books about vampires, zombies, ghosts, and other supernatural creatures give you a thrill? Join the library to discuss this month’s book and enjoy snacks. Registration required.
More Nature for Healthier Kids for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Learn about local programs that fight ‘Nature Deficit Disorder,’ and the benefits of getting kids outside. Registration required.
Toddler Story Time for ages 24-36 months with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 7, 14, 21.
Lunch with the Librarian: A Book Club for Homeschooling Kids for grades K-8, 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Bring lunch and anything you’ve been reading. Registration required.
Chocolate Olympics for grades 6-12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Bring your friends and compete in Olympic-style events, with a chocolate twist. Registration required.
Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 15, 22.
Crafty Kids: Valentine’s Day Edition for grades K-5, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Make a fun and festive Valentine’s Day craft. Registration required.
Genealolgy Jumpstart for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. will be held at the Fairborn Community Library on Don’t know where to begin? Learn a few basics about finding and organizing family information with the library’s tremendous resources. Registration required.
The Whovians Club for grades 6-12, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. A group for creative, humorous and obsessed fans of Doctor Who. Registration required.
Fairborn Writers Group for adults, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 25, 25. Meet other writers, get feedback and support for your creative writing projects. Registration required.
PJ Family Story Time for ages 3-6 years with adult, 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 27.
Music FUNdamentals for ages 2-6 with adult, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Music is critical to the development of language and listening skills. Join Miss Stephanie as she teaches a variety of music concepts with fun activities incorporating rhythm, singing, and dancing. Registration required.
Japanimania for grades 6-12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Are you a fan of all things Japanese? Watch Anime, discuss Manga and cosplay, create crafts and more. Anime permission form is required—pick one up at the Juvenile Desk.
Read & Feed Book Club for grades 9-12, 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Enjoy pizza while we discuss this month’s great book. Registration required.
Family Craft: String Art for adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Work with wood, nails and string to create beautiful designs with Anne Breden. Registration required.
Pizza and Pages Middle School Book Club for grades 6-8, 4-5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Enjoy pizza while discussing this month’s great book. Registration required.
Bookworms Book Club for grades K-2, 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Enjoy crafts, games, and snacks while discussing this month’s book. Registration required.
Mystery Book Discussion: Devil Sent the Rain for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Join us to discuss Devil Sent the Rain by Lisa Turner. Registration required.
Make a Scrapbook with Marla for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Marla Hartzell shows you how to make a 6” x 6” scrapbook to preserve memories of a special time or topic. All materials provided, including embellishments and stamp sets. Registration required.
Flip-Top Mittens for adults, 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Learn how to knit smartphone-friendly, flop-top mittens. Must already know how to cast on, bind off, knit, purl, increase and decrease. Registration required.
For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.
Story courtesy of the Fairborn Community Library.